PARTRIDGE Bryan Edward Passed away peacefully after a short illness on
Sunday 5th July 2020
aged 53.

Beloved Husband to Sarah.
Father to Adam and Amy.
Son to Brenda and Ted.
Son in law to Anne and Barrie.
Brother to Ian and Clive.
Brother in law to Louise, Jasmine,
Paul and Angie.
Uncle to Sam, Joe, Andrew,
Anastasia and Zachary.

Will be so very missed.

In honour and support donations to
"Myton Hospice"

The funeral will be a quiet
family affair at
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 27th July 2020 at 11am.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 16, 2020
