The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
14:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Catherine Leach Notice
Leach Catherine Jane 29-04-68 - 13-06-20

Unexpectedly taken from us
Daughter to Margaret and Ken
Sister to Jo, Mother to Patrick (d),
Sara, Julie and Jess, Nana to Pippa

Heartfelt thank you to the
critical care team at UHCW
Sadly missed by all of her family.

Service at Rainsbrook Crematorium on 6th July 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Mind can be made online https://catherineleach.
muchloved.com/

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 25, 2020
