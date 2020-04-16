|
|
|
MILLER Catherine Anne Passed away peacefully on Sunday
5th April 2020 aged 84 years.
Much loved Mum of Karen and Colin.
Grandmother to Jamie and John.
Catherine's private funeral service will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
A memorial service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held at
St. Margaret's Church later in the year.
Donations if desired may be given in aid of St Margaret's Church, Wolston.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020