|
|
|
WASSER Cedric James Passed away peacefully on
18th January 2020, aged 95 years.
D-Day Veteran, recipient of
Chevalier De la Légion d'honneur.
Dear husband of the late Betty,
Brother of the late Ewart,
Brother of Erica,
Brother in law of Keith and Vicki Rushall. Will be greatly missed
by all here and abroad.
Cedric's funeral service will take place at All Saint's Church, Braunston on Friday 21st February at 1.30pm, followed by a private burial at
Watts Lane Cemetery.
Dark dress please. Family flowers only, donations if desired will go to WNAA. With grateful thanks for all who cared for him. Enquiries to: Towers and Son Funeral Service Church Street, Crick, Northamptonshire NN6 7TP
Tel: 01788 822349
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020