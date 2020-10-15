|
|
|
CASSIDY Charles
(Charlie) Passed away at home on
7th October 2020, aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Joan,
loving father of Tracey and beloved grandfather of Oliver, Dominic and Fiona. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service will take place on
29th of October at 1 pm,
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but online condolences and donations in memory of Charlie may be made to
Guide Dogs for the Blind at charlescelstinecassidy.muchloved.com
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Rd, Rugby CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020