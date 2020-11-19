|
WALSH CHERYL MARY
(nee Bannister) So sad to be writing these words for my beloved wife Cheryl Mary Walsh
(nee Bannister).
She died in the University Hospital Coventry just before midnight on Friday 6th November 2020. Born in Colchester in 1956, she was still a baby only 64 years old. I had the privilege of holding her in my arms as she passed. She had bravely fought cancer for several years.
We married in Colchester Registry Office in January 1978. We have since lived in Suffolk, Kent and Lincolnshire before moving to Rugby in 2003.
Our time in Rugby has been fantastic
and we have made many friends.
Thank you for all the cards and tributes we have received.
Our first daughter Hazel was born in Ipswich, in 1979, our son Russell in Tonbridge in 1982 and our youngest daughter Rachel at home in Kent in 1988. All love their mum dearly and are absolutely devastated.
Our three wonderful children have in turn produced seven beautiful grandchildren, who were the very light of Cheryl's life. Jacob, Elliot, Rhys, Zinnia, Bohden, Acacia and Ivy, your Nanny loves you with all her heart.
Cheryl joined the Prison Service in 1996, and worked in various prisons until her retirement in 2015, I was so touched to read the comments from her friends on Facebook, she was a much loved and respected person.
After retirement, we had fun. I was so lucky to spend that time with her. Travelling Europe together in our Motorhome, we saw some fantastic things and had some unbelievable experiences. Thank you Cheryl.
Even when the cancer arrived, Cheryl would not allow it to define her. We still travelled when we could, and Cheryl and I, both worked together, on a part time basis, we thoroughly enjoyed the company of each other and our colleagues.
I love you so much Cheryl, my life seems empty now, I will miss you forever.
Your Devoted Husband
Steve
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020