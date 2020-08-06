|
Brown Christine Elizabeth (Nee Colban) Formerly of Harborough Magna, on 31st July 2020, passed away peacefully at
Te Hira Care Home, Rugby,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, Chris will be sadly missed by family and friends.
A private funeral service and burial will take place at All Saints Church, Harborough Magna.
Donations in memory of Chris for Myton Hospice may be sent to
Walton and Taylor, 16 Railway Terrace Rugby, CV21 3EW
Tel: 01788 543 008
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020