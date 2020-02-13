|
|
|
CLEATON (Née BOLDERSTON)
Christine Pamela Passed away peacefully, on the
29th January 2020 aged 80 years.
Dear wife of Norman, mother to Tina and Neil, grandmother to Emily, Tom, Lauren, Alexander, Carmen and James.
Dearly loved and missed by all.
The funeral service will be held at
St Mark's Church, Bilton on
Wednesday 26th February
at 12:30pm, followed by
a family committal at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Dark colours not essential.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Myton Hospice
may be sent to
Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace,
Rugby, CV21 3EW,
telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020