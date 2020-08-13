|
|
|
SHEPHERD Colin Arthur 3rd August 2020.
Sadly passed away at
Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan
and of Cadwgan Avenue, Old Colwyn,
North Wales.
Aged 68 years.
Devoted husband of Wendy.
Much loved father of
Louise, Luke, Danielle and Adam.
Cherished Grandad of Oliver,
James, Lily and Jack
Dear brother of
Tony, Leslie and Stephen.
Colin will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Family flowers only please with
donations in memory of Colin,
gratefully received toward
The Glan Clwyd Hospital
Diabetic Department.
All enquiries to Dilwyn Tudor Davies,
Funeral Director, 1 Coed Coch Road,
Old Colwyn, Conwy, LL29 9UR
Tel.01492518473.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2020