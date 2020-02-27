|
HARDY Dave Passed away unexpectedly
on 16th February 2020, aged 71 years.
Father to Juliette and Sasha
and Grandad to Ella.
Much loved Brother to Teresa,
John and Billy.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place in the Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium on Friday 6th March 2020 at 3.00pm followed by a burial in St Botolph's Churchyard, Newbold on Avon.
Flowers welcome.
Donations in memory of Dave for
The Dogs Trust may be sent to Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020