BRAM David John
(John) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John,
much loved Husband of Pat,
loving and proud Father of Nichola
and Jane and their Partners Steve
and Richard and a very special Grandad to Charlie, Ruby and Elise.
We will all miss him so much.
John's Funeral Service will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium Avon Chapel at 1pm on Wednesday 29th January, Family flowers only but donations
if wished to Rugby Myton Hospice.
All enquiries to
Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ. Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020