Walton & Taylor Ltd
16 Railway Terrace
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 3EW
01788 543008
David Cooke Notice
COOKE David Fred
(Dave)
10/11/1944 - 11/10/2020
Passed away at home
aged 75 years.

Loving husband of Gwen (deceased). Much loved father of Liz, Amanda and Andrew and Devoted Grandad to Ben, Jack, Edie, Tilly, Finn and Huw.

All enquiries to the funeral directors. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie may be sent to

Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace,
Rugby, CV21 3EW,
telephone 01788 543008
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020
