|
|
|
Edwards David Llewellyn Aged 86.
Loving and devoted husband
to Sylvia, passed away on
Friday 24th July 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
A very special father to Christopher, Caroline, Liz and Rose and grandfather to Ben, Emma, Christian, Nico,
Zoe, Daisy, Ella and David.
A family service will be held on
7th August 2020 at 2.00pm,
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation.
We will miss you more
than words can say.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 30, 2020