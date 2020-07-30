Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
14:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium (Family Service)
Resources
More Obituaries for David Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Edwards

Notice Condolences

David Edwards Notice
Edwards David Llewellyn Aged 86.
Loving and devoted husband
to Sylvia, passed away on
Friday 24th July 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

A very special father to Christopher, Caroline, Liz and Rose and grandfather to Ben, Emma, Christian, Nico,
Zoe, Daisy, Ella and David.

A family service will be held on
7th August 2020 at 2.00pm,
Rainsbrook Crematorium.

Donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation.

We will miss you more
than words can say.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -