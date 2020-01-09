|
|
|
Gamble David William David passed away on
2nd December 2019 aged 66 years.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 17th January 2020 at 12.30 pm at Rugby Methodist Church Centre, Russelsheim Way, Rugby.
Followed by cremation at Rainsbrook.
David will be sadly missed by all.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of David to
The British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL.Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020