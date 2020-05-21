|
|
|
Hill David Passed away on May 3 at his home in Maryland, USA.
David's flourishing career with GEC, spanning 40 years,
began in Rugby where he spent
many happy years before helping the firm's venture to the US.
He was predeceased by beloved wife Nancy, who had enjoyed 2 years with him in Rugby. He will be greatly missed by his beloved daughters, grandchildren, sister, cherished partner and many family and friends from Rugby and Pittsburgh.
Services to celebrate his life will
be held in due course.
Details at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 21, 2020