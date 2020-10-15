Home

Notice Condolences

David Richardson Notice
Dr David Patrick Richardson BEng (hon), EngD, MIMechE, CEng. Passed away suddenly
10th September 2020, aged 50 years.
A much loved Husband to Elizabeth, Daddy to Ciarán and Cara,
Son of Clare and Brian,
Brother to Paul and Susan,
Brother in law to Michelle, John, Caroline and Tim and uncle to Sean, Neave, Daniel and Sinéad.
He will be missed, always.
There will be a private service at English Martyrs Church.
The family welcomes donations for University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire Charity which may be sent c/o The Rugby Funeral Home, 01788 544644.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020
