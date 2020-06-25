|
|
|
WOOD David Bertram Passed away on 13th June 2020
aged 59 years. Son of the late John and Mary Wood. Brother to Susan and Peter (deceased). Devoted Husband to Wendy. Stepfather to Imogen and Helen. Wonderful Uncle to his
Nephews and Nieces.
A private funeral service is to take place on Wednesday 1st July at Rainsbrook Crematorium at 12:00pm.
Donations in memory of David for Myton Hospice may be sent to
Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 25, 2020