NAYLOR Deborah
(nee Buckley) Of Long Lawford.
Sadly passed away suddenly at home on 15th March 2020.
Beloved Wife of Colin,
much loved Step-Mum of Holly and Ben, dearly loved Deb-Deb
of Emily and Jacob,
beloved Daughter of John & Valerie Buckley, loved Sister of Gareth and Tracy, and loved Aunty of Ryan and Liam. Debbie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to the current climate, the funeral service for Debbie is for immediate family only. A celebration of Debbie's life will take place at a later date.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired for the
Royal British Legion and Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, may be sent c/o Devall & Son Funeral Directors or made online via www.devallandson.com.
Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
The Green, Attleborough, Nuneaton, CV11 4FJ. Tel: 02476 375665.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020