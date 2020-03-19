Home

Del Smart

Del Smart Notice
SMART Del Passed away peacefully after a long illness on
10th March 2020,
aged 54 years.
He will be sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
A service to celebrate Del's life will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby on Friday 3rd April at 1.00pm.
At Del's request no ties, black or suits to be worn. Please wear something bright in his memory.
No flowers at all, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK, may be sent c/o Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
or made online via www.devallandson.com.
Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
The Green, Attleborough,
Nuneaton, CV11 4FJ.
Tel: 02476 375665.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
