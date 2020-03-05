Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Gurney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Gurney

Notice Condolences

Dennis Gurney Notice
Gurney Dennis Edwin Formerly of Long Furlong, peacefully at Aaron House Care Home, Penicuik,
97 years young.
Reunited with wife Margaret.
Much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh, Friday March 6th
at 11:30am.
No flowers, donations in memory of Dennis to Aaron House Care Home, Beeslack House, Penicuik, EH26 0QF.
Any enquiries to Scotmid Funerals,
16 John Street, Penicuik, EH26 8AB 01968 679474
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -