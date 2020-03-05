|
Gurney Dennis Edwin Formerly of Long Furlong, peacefully at Aaron House Care Home, Penicuik,
97 years young.
Reunited with wife Margaret.
Much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh, Friday March 6th
at 11:30am.
No flowers, donations in memory of Dennis to Aaron House Care Home, Beeslack House, Penicuik, EH26 0QF.
Any enquiries to Scotmid Funerals,
16 John Street, Penicuik, EH26 8AB 01968 679474
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020