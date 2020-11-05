|
TAFFS Doreen Gladys Sadly, passed away in UHCW on
20th October 2020 aged 91 years.
A much loved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend to many who will be greatly missed.
Funeral to be held at St Marks Church, Bilton on Thursday 12th November 2020 followed by a committal service at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of Doreen
may be made to Myton and Marie Curie Hospices via doreentaffs.muchloved.com/
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 5, 2020