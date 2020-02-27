|
MURRAY Dorothy Clare Passed away peacefully in hospital on 17th February 2020, aged 91 years.
Wife of the late Danny. Loving Mum to Dawn and Deb. Mother-in-law to Simon, loving Nan to Chris and Sarah, Steve and Katie, Great Nan to Murray and Monty.
Dorothy's funeral service will take place on Thursday 12th March at 11.00am at Rainsbrook Crematorium - Avon Chapel.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Dorothy can be made to Mind.- https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/
Katie Franklin4
Wilf Smith and Son, Mill Road, Ullesthorpe, Leicestershire,
LE17 5DE Tel 01455 209236
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020