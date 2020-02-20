|
Handy Doug Beloved and cherished husband of Julie and much loved uncle, passed away after a short illness on
February 15th 2020.
Partner in P & H Plumbing.
Funeral to be held at
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th February,
1 p.m. in the Avon Room.
Feel free to wear colours.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome for
Myton Hospices and may be sent
c/o The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road,
Rugby CV22 5AL
All my love til we meet
again my darling.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020