The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
13:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Doug Handy Notice
Handy Doug Beloved and cherished husband of Julie and much loved uncle, passed away after a short illness on
February 15th 2020.
Partner in P & H Plumbing.

Funeral to be held at
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th February,
1 p.m. in the Avon Room.

Feel free to wear colours.

Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome for
Myton Hospices and may be sent
c/o The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road,
Rugby CV22 5AL

All my love til we meet
again my darling.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020
