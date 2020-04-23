Home

Revel Funeral Service
Bretford House
Rugby, Warwickshire CV23 0JZ
02476 544953
Douglas Cooper

Douglas Cooper Notice
COOPER Douglas Arthur Passed away peacefully at home on 13th April 2020, aged 80 years.

Dearly loved husband to Anita,
loving father to Carol, Barry
& Matthew, loving grandfather to Harvey, Georgia, Jared, Talia,
Mara, Daniel and Harley.

Douglas will be deeply missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.

Unfortunately, immediate family
only at the funeral.
Memorial service to be confirmed when circumstances allow.

Family flowers only,
any donations welcome in lieu
payable to Macmillan Cancer Support via Revel Funeral Service by post.
Enquiries c/o Revel Funeral Service, Bretford House, Bretford.
02476 544953

Anita would like to say a sincere thank you for all the help and support from the Doctors at the Revel Surgery, District Nurses, Macmillan Nurses and Hospice Nurses as between them they made it possible for Douglas to stay at home until he passed peacefully away
on Easter Monday.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020
