|
|
|
MANGAN Eamonn Joseph Eamonn passed away peacefully
on 29th December 2019.
Beloved husband of Catherine,
father of Stephen and Ann-Marie,
grandfather to 8 grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at English Martyrs Church
on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 10:00am, followed by Committal at
Rainsbrook Crematorium at 11:00am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Eamonn
may be made to Myton Hospice.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby,
CV22 7AL, 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020