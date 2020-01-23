Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eamonn Mangan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eamonn Mangan

Notice Condolences

Eamonn Mangan Notice
MANGAN Eamonn Joseph Eamonn passed away peacefully
on 29th December 2019.
Beloved husband of Catherine,
father of Stephen and Ann-Marie,
grandfather to 8 grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed.

The funeral service will be held at English Martyrs Church
on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 10:00am, followed by Committal at
Rainsbrook Crematorium at 11:00am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Eamonn
may be made to Myton Hospice.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby,
CV22 7AL, 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -