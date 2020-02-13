|
|
|
MANGAN Eamonn The family of Eamonn would like to thank everyone for their mass cards and sympathy cards.
Thank you to Father Matthew Pittam and servers, Michael, Ambrose and Francis for the beautiful service.
Also thank you to the organist and Vincent Deery for playing the pipes, much appreciated and to Michael and Kath Quigley for the wonderful meal at
Hillmorton Manor Hotel.
A special thank you to Stella Curley at the Co-operative Funeral Care for her professional and caring service.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020