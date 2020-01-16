|
|
|
PINKS Edith Passed away peacefully on
6th January 2020, aged 98 years.
Edith will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on
23rd January 2020 at the Paddox Methodist Chapel, 6 Dunsmore Avenue, CV22 5HD at 1.00pm, followed by the cremation at Rainsbrook Crematorium at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Edith for Myton Hospice may be sent to
Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020