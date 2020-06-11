|
Allwright Edward Died peacefully on
31st May 2020 aged 93.
He will be much missed by
family and friends.
His funeral will be at
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 15th June at 3pm.
Donations in memory of Edward may be made to The Gift of Years, Rugby
https://www.thegiftofyearsrugby.com/
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Online condolence at www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 11, 2020