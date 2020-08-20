|
Howarth Edward
(Ted) It is with deep sadness that we announce Ted (Edward) Howarth has passed away peacefully on 7th August 2020; reunited at last with his beloved wife Jean (Val).
He will be forever loved and missed by his children Charles, Jaquie, Caron and John; his Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Ted was a long standing driver for CAVA - Rugby, a former member of 89th Signal Squadron - Rugby,
a former employee at Alvis Coventry and a great friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place at Cannon Hill Chapel,
Canley Crematorium, Coventry on Tuesday 25th August.
Family flowers only please but donations for Myton Hospice
can be given via www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeral Care
Tel: 02476 225826
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020