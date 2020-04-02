|
LEWIS Eifion (Formerly of Rose Hill, Pentregwenlais).
Beloved husband of the late Elma,
much loved father of
Glynda, Gary and Wendy, father-in-law, Tadcu and great grandfather.
God saw you getting tired,
a cure was not to be,
he wrapped you in his loving arms
and whispered come to me.
Unfortunately Family Funeral only
at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Memorial service to be confirmed when circumstances allow.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son
Tel: 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2020