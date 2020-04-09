|
Lewis Eifion Beloved husband of the late Elma,
much loved father of Glynda, Gary and Wendy, father-in-law, (Tadcu),
great grandfather (Ei-Ei) and uncle.
Passed away peacefully on
14th March 2020, aged 96.
God saw you getting tired,
a cure was not to be,
He wrapped you in His loving arms
and whispered 'come to me'.
Nos Da, God bless.
Forever in our hearts.
Thank you to all the District Nurses and Rugby Myton at Home Staff for all the help, kindness and care.
Unfortunately family funeral only
at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Memorial service to be confirmed when circumstances allow.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son
Tel: 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020