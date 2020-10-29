|
|
|
EAMES Eileen Glenys Passed away peacefully on
11th October 2020 aged 85 years
to join her much loved husband, Roy.
Mum to Ian, Jane and Stuart. Grandma to Hayley, Becky, Megan, Ella, Rhys, Chloe & Ryan. Great Grandma to Acacia, Lottie, Livvy & Aubrey.
Sadly missed by family,
friends and neighbours.
Unfortunately due to current
circumstances only limited number of invited mourners can attend her funeral at St. George's Church, Rugby on
4th November 2020 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Myton Hospice
may be sent either direct to Myton or c/o Rugby Funeral Home,
104, Hillmorton Rd, Rugby CV22 5AL.
Tel: 01788 544644.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020