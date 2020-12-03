|
|
|
WARDLE Eileen Mary Passed away at home in Rugby on the 19th November 2020 aged 96 years with her beloved husband John at her side.
Much loved mother of Rachel,
Howard, Andrew, Ruth, Alan and Sam, and adored grandmother
and great-grandmother.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
Our sincere thanks to the
District nursing team and to all the carers who provided care and support to Eileen and the family.
A thanksgiving service for the life of Eileen will be held at Bilton Evangelical Church, Rugby at midday on the 10th December 2020.
Due to Covid restrictions the funeral will be for family members only.
Donations in lieu of flowers
in memory of Eileen to Crisis.
Condolences and donations can be left at eileenwardle.muchloved.com
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son, Rugby 01788 814157.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 3, 2020