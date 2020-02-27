|
|
|
LAWRENCE Elsie Elsie passed away on Saturday 8th February 2020, aged 88 years.
The Funeral will take place
on March 5th 2020 at
Sacred Heart Church,
Bilton at 10am.
Elsie will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory
of Elsie may be made to the
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road,
Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020