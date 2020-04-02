|
Stevenson Eric Passed away Tuesday 24th March,
aged 73 years.
Loving husband to Carol,
much loved father of Joanne and Gary, Father-in-law to Yuri and
Grandad of Abby, Tamzin, Taro,
Maya and Makoto.
Missed by us all and
always in our hearts.
Eric's family are so grateful to the Macmillan and Myton (Warwick) Nurses for their care and would appreciate donations to either charity in memory of Eric.
www.mytonhospice.org
www.macmillan.org.uk
The Rugby Funeral Home
01788 544644.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2020