Ernest Judge

Ernest Judge
Judge Ernest Keith Sadly passed away in
Walsgrave Hospital on
24th March 2020.

Much loved Dad of Daughter Alison
and Grandchildren Chantelle, Alex
and Ashley. Great Granddad to Sebe, Ivy, George, Maisy, Scarlet, Amelia,
Parker & Emmie Rose.

He will be sadly missed
by family and friends.

We would like to thank
Clair Richards and staff at the
Arden Centre and all at Ward 20
for the loving care they gave Dad.

Family flowers only and donations
to Prostate Cancer.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020
