|
|
|
HEALY Flora
(nee Dumbleton)
Flora passed away on
18th December 2019 aged 87.
The funeral service will take place
on 20th January at 1pm
Service is at St Peters Church,
Church Lawford.
Followed by burial at St Johns Church Long Lawford, after at Caldecott Arms Long Lawford.
Flora will be sadly missed by Daughter Colleen, Roxine, Simon, Talia, Marie, Dan, Jill, Simon, Daniel, Estelle, Matt, Marie & Great Grandchildren.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020