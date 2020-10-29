Home

Francis Norton

Notice Condolences

Francis Norton Notice
NORTON Francis Dennis
'Den' 04.11.1926 - 16.10.2020
Passed away peacefully
at Drovers Care Home.

Beloved wife of the late Bea Norton, father of Anthony, Anne and Brenda.
Father-in-Law to Tony and Martyn.
Grampy to Simon and Tracey, James
and Gemma, Christopher
and Leanne, Nicola and Paul.
Great Grandfather to Gabby,
Hayley, Amy, Ryan, Madison, Freddie, Phoebe, Lucie, Jack and Alex.

Sadly missed by all the family.

Grateful thanks to the
Drovers House Family for their
compassion and loving care.

Funeral service to take place
at St George's Church.

All enquiries and donations to
Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020
