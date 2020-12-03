|
|
|
JONES Freda Betty Freda passed away on 28/11/2020,
aged 98 years.
Freda's committal is
11am on 21st December
at Dunchurch Baptist Church.
Close family only:
The service will also be online.
A thanksgiving service for Freda's life will take place later in June 2021.
Freda's life and witness are celebrated by her son Allan, Wife Brenda, and Jon, her 8 Grandchildren and
her 16 Great Grandchildren.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations and condolences in memory of Freda may be made to
Cancer Research and online at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 3, 2020