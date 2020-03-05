|
|
|
CROSSLEY Frederick Charles Frederick sadly passed away
at Hospital of St Cross on
Tuesday 18th February
aged 81 years.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Shawell Parish Church on
Thursday 19th March 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations to Cancer Research
may be made online at
frederickcrossley.muchloved.com
or at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020