Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Crossley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Crossley

Notice Condolences

Frederick Crossley Notice
CROSSLEY Frederick Charles Frederick sadly passed away
at Hospital of St Cross on
Tuesday 18th February
aged 81 years.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Shawell Parish Church on
Thursday 19th March 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations to Cancer Research
may be made online at
frederickcrossley.muchloved.com
or at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -