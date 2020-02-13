Home

Walton & Taylor Ltd
16 Railway Terrace
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 3EW
01788 543008
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30
St John the Baptist Church
Hillmorton
SEAMER Frederick Edward George
'Fred' Passed away peacefully on
30th January 2020, aged 95.
Much loved and loving Father,
Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Sadly missed by all the family but now
reunited with his beloved Marjorie.
Funeral service to take place at
St John the Baptist Church,
Hillmorton on Monday
24th February 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Fred for
The Friends of St Cross may be sent to Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020
