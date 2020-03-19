|
|
|
BUNTING Geoff Passed away after a short illness
on Wednesday 26th February 2020 aged 64 years.
Much loved partner of Monica,
sadly missed Dad of Shaun and Natalie and Grandad of Emily.
The Funeral Service will be held in
St John the Baptist Church, Wolvey
on Friday 27th March 2020 at 3pm followed by a committal service
at Wolds Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired may be given
in aid of Cancer Research.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby,
CV22 7AL.
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020