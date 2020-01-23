|
|
|
Miller Geoff Of York Street, Rugby.
Sadly passed away on 13th January 2020 at St. Cross Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Beloved husband of the late Chris & father to Nick, will be very sadly missed.
Nick would like to thank all the staff at UHCW Walsgrave & the Hoskyn Ward at St. Cross for their
care & compassion.
The funeral will take place on
Monday 10th February 12.30,
St. Andrew's Parish Church, and then to Yelvertoft Cemetery for the burial. Refreshments will be at the
Workers Club on Oliver Street
from 1.30pm onwards.
All enquiries, donations or flowers, contact Co operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby CV22 7AL
Tel 01788 576099
Thank you
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020