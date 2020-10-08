|
|
|
Bunyard George Harry George passed away on the
17 th September 2020, aged 82, after battling Dementia.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 22nd October 2020,
11am at St Mary's Church, Clifton upon Dunsmore followed by
a burial at Clifton Cemetery.
George will be sadly missed by his
wife, Carol, two daughters and grandchildren.
Family flowers only please
Donations in memory can be
made to Dementia UK.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020