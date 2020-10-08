Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Resources
More Obituaries for George Bunyard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Bunyard

Notice Condolences

George Bunyard Notice
Bunyard George Harry George passed away on the
17 th September 2020, aged 82, after battling Dementia.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 22nd October 2020,
11am at St Mary's Church, Clifton upon Dunsmore followed by
a burial at Clifton Cemetery.
George will be sadly missed by his
wife, Carol, two daughters and grandchildren.
Family flowers only please
Donations in memory can be
made to Dementia UK.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -