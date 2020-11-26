Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Hardcastle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Hardcastle

Notice Condolences

George Hardcastle Notice
HARDCASTLE George Passed away peacefully
on 5th November 2020.

Beloved Husband to his late wife Valerie and much loved Dad to Joanne, Richard and Stepfather to Stephen.

The Funeral will take place on 2nd December 2020 at 12 noon at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Due to current Covid restrictions the service is by invitation only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
British Heart Foundation or
Cancer Research UK direct or
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk/funeral/tributes

All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL. Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -