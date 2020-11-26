|
|
|
HARDCASTLE George Passed away peacefully
on 5th November 2020.
Beloved Husband to his late wife Valerie and much loved Dad to Joanne, Richard and Stepfather to Stephen.
The Funeral will take place on 2nd December 2020 at 12 noon at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Due to current Covid restrictions the service is by invitation only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
British Heart Foundation or
Cancer Research UK direct or
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk/funeral/tributes
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL. Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020