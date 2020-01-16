|
Lee George Robert Baxter Dearly loved husband of Minnie,
passed away 5th January 2020,
aged 80 at University Hospital, Coventry.
George will be much missed by his family, friends and colleagues
in the Revel parishes.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at St. John the Baptist church, Brinklow on Monday
27th January 2020 at 12:15pm and later at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel, at 2pm.
Donations to St. John the Baptist Church only, family flowers only please.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020